DWAYNE A.
CASTRINE
1969 - 2019
LAKELAND - Dwayne Anthony Castrine, 50, of Lakeland, Fl. passed away November 22, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center following a short unexpected illness.
Formerly from Hazleton, Pa, Dwayne graduated from Hazleton High School 1987 and has been a resident of Lakeland since 2002.
Intensely devoted son, husband, father, brother, and uncle, Dwayne is preceded in death by father Carmen Castrine Sr. He is survived by mother Shirley Castrine of Conyngham, Pa, wife Jeanne R. Castrine (nee Moser) and daughters Chanelle K. Castrine and Camille E. Castrine of Lakeland. He is also survived by sister Lynette Suda of Conyngham, Pa, and brothers Carmen Castrine Jr. and spouse Sherry Castrine of Hazleton, Pa; Phillip Castrine Sr. and spouse Mary Jo Castrine of Germansville, Pa; Mickey Joe Castrine and spouse Missy Castrine of Hazle Twp, Pa; and Koury Castrine and spouse Deborah Castrine of Milnsville, Pa; and niece Sierra Pettit, and nephews Skyler Suda, Phillip Castrine Jr., Vincent Castrine (Godson), and Jordan Castrine.
He was employed 14 years at Midstate Industrial Maintenance and prior at Mosaic Company as an industrial pump mechanic.
He additionally worked at Quebecor printing and Case and Keg Beverage, both of Hazleton, Pa.
Dwayne loved to fix, repair, or assemble anything and everything as early as his childhood; he generously offered his skills to anyone. Any new task, he would research and could figure it out; recently he took up woodworking as a hobby. A life-long, diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan, he was thrilled to finally get that Superbowl win! He enjoyed Disney and theme park-hopping, traveling, and just spending time with his wife and daughters. He loved them and is deeply loved by them; his loss is felt profoundly, and he will forever be missed.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 am with memorial service following at 12:00 pm at Lakeland Funeral Home 2125 Bartow Hwy (98S), Lakeland, Fl. 33801.
A second memorial service will be held December 21, 2019 am at the Saint John's Primitive Methodist Church, 313 E Juniper St, Hazleton, PA 18201.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019