DYLAN AVERY WEBB

DYLAN AVERY WEBB Obituary
DYLAN AVERY
WEBB, 19

BARTOW - Dylan Avery Webb, 19, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
Dylan was born March 29, 2000 in Lakeland, FL. He graduated from Bartow High School class of 2018. He was a Electrician for Crown Electric.
He is survived by his mother: Brandy Watson, father: Shawn Webb, sisters: Audrie Bailey, Paige, Shelby, Haley, Jamila, Kaylee, brother: Chris, grandparents: Irvin & Nancy Watson and Jim & Debbie Webb, aunt: Kimberly Kirkland, uncles: Tim Watson (Stephanie), J.R. Webb and Brad Webb, great aunt: Janice Hurley, cousins: Brittani, Hunter, Shelby, Kaylee, Brandon, Logan, Cadence, Bentlee, Braxton, Jordyn and numerous other loving family members and friends.
Family will receive friends Monday, October 28, 2019 from 5 to 8 pm at Whidden-Mc-Lean Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 3:00 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Bartow First Assembly of God, at 915 S Broadway Avenue. Interment will be held at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow, FL. Condolences to family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
