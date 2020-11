Or Copy this URL to Share

E. ELEANOR

MCKELLAR, 89



BARTOW - E. Eleanor McKellar, 89, died Tues. 11/3/20. Survived by a loving family. Graveside Sat. 11/7 at 3pm, Wrights Chapel Cemetery, Sumner, GA.



