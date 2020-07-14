1/1
EARL DOYNE MAY
1944 - 2020
BARTOW - Earl Doyne May, age 75, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at LRMC. Earl May was born in Conway, Arkansas on October 3, 1944 to Eugene Earl May and Nettie Ruth May. Earl grew up in Conway & Greenbrier, Arkansas.
Earl served in the United States Navy, on the USS Kitty Hawk Aircraft Carrier, where he proudly served 4 years. Earl moved to Mulberry, Florida in 1969. Earl worked at Metalcoat Inc. for 48 years, as a supervisor over the welding shop, where he retired from in 2017.
For 30 years, Earl devoted his life to building racecars and became a well-known engine builder. He loved to be around stock car racing and building championship winning racecars, up until the end of his career in 1989. After racing, he decided to take up golf with his son Kenny, at Bartow Golf Course. With his gracious heart, and his love for golf, he donated to charities and played many charitable tournaments. Earl enjoyed playing pool, playing horseshoes, and having cookouts with his family and friends. He also loved to watch and support his granddaughter Kenlie, play softball. He always had great and crazy stories that kept everyone laughing.
Earl is preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Nettie 'Ruth' May, wife, Ruby May, brother: Daniel 'Danny' May, sister: Linda May Beyers, grandson: Austin James 'AJ' May. He is survived by wife: Joan Steele, sons: Kenneth James May & Matt (Julie) Steele, granddaughter Kenlie May, brother Freddie May (who has since passed away) and all his nieces and nephews.
There will be a Graveside service on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Oak Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
Arrangements entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.


Published in The Ledger from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Oak Hill Cemetery.
Funeral services provided by
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Memories & Condolences
July 11, 2020
Thank you God for giving us the opportunity to have a wonderful, beautiful man, Earl May, in our lives, he was a wonderful husband, father , grandfather and friend. Earl was the one you could always count on in all ways, he was an avid golfer, racecar builder, pool player, talented master fabricator, nobody worked harder than he did. His love of family was the dominant force in his life. He was my best friend for almost 50 years. No one will ever be able to replace him in my life and many others. I love and miss Earl, and always will. Later.
Charlie Layton
Friend
July 10, 2020
Sending prayers and our condolences.
Richard and Debbie Sims
Friend
July 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Love & Hugs
Niki Yeomans
July 9, 2020
Kenlie, I wish we couldve met your papaw. Sounds like he was a pretty amazing and fun guy. Hold these memories close forever. We will continue to pray for you and your family that God will give you peace beyond your understanding.
Angel McGee
Friend
July 9, 2020
My heart goes out to my Florida family. May God be with you in this time of need. Earl May was a special kind of man. He will be missed. Love you all.
Gary & Marilyn Fason
Family
July 9, 2020
Will never forget Rest In Peace my Uncle Earl ❤❤
Connie Reynolds
Family
July 9, 2020
I'm sorry for your loss prayers for you and your family. I have known Earl all my life i have not seen him since he left Arkansas. But he was one of the best friend that you could have he always make you laugh. He is going to be missed by all .
Linda Baird
Friend
July 9, 2020
My heart goes out to Kenny & Kenlie , May God be with you in this time of need.. Earl was a friend, a funny guy, free hearted, and loved having company, being around him & Ruby was the highlight of my life , I love going to Florida to visit , we would always go on to the beach, we had the best time., I always enjoyed being around Earl, so so many stories I cant tell them all. I love you and fly high with Ruby., I still miss her., so many memories when we were young girls., Love
NanaKay Thorn
Friend
July 9, 2020
My Brother- In-Law. My best friend. Earl was always there for me. I loved this man. We will meet again. I will miss him so much.
Mary Lou Elkins
Family
July 9, 2020
I love you very much earl. We have a lot of good memories. We will be missed dearly. R.i.p with Rudy, mom.dad. frank and wilbur... and now freddy. Yall have fun up there all together again. We will all with one day. Love and hugs to all my family up there.in my heart forever.....
Peggy Lamb
Family
July 8, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with. God bless you. Paul and Joanne Lucas
Paul- Joanne Lucas
Friend
July 8, 2020
My deepest sympathies for Earl's family. I worked with Earl, 33 years, at Metalcoat. I considered him, as a brother, more than a co-worker.
Steve Newman
Coworker
July 8, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
