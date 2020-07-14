Thank you God for giving us the opportunity to have a wonderful, beautiful man, Earl May, in our lives, he was a wonderful husband, father , grandfather and friend. Earl was the one you could always count on in all ways, he was an avid golfer, racecar builder, pool player, talented master fabricator, nobody worked harder than he did. His love of family was the dominant force in his life. He was my best friend for almost 50 years. No one will ever be able to replace him in my life and many others. I love and miss Earl, and always will. Later.

Charlie Layton

Friend