EARL DOYNE
MAY, 75
BARTOW - Earl Doyne May, age 75, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at LRMC. Earl May was born in Conway, Arkansas on October 3, 1944 to Eugene Earl May and Nettie Ruth May. Earl grew up in Conway & Greenbrier, Arkansas.
Earl served in the United States Navy, on the USS Kitty Hawk Aircraft Carrier, where he proudly served 4 years. Earl moved to Mulberry, Florida in 1969. Earl worked at Metalcoat Inc. for 48 years, as a supervisor over the welding shop, where he retired from in 2017.
For 30 years, Earl devoted his life to building racecars and became a well-known engine builder. He loved to be around stock car racing and building championship winning racecars, up until the end of his career in 1989. After racing, he decided to take up golf with his son Kenny, at Bartow Golf Course. With his gracious heart, and his love for golf, he donated to charities and played many charitable tournaments. Earl enjoyed playing pool, playing horseshoes, and having cookouts with his family and friends. He also loved to watch and support his granddaughter Kenlie, play softball. He always had great and crazy stories that kept everyone laughing.
Earl is preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Nettie 'Ruth' May, wife, Ruby May, brother: Daniel 'Danny' May, sister: Linda May Beyers, grandson: Austin James 'AJ' May. He is survived by wife: Joan Steele, sons: Kenneth James May & Matt (Julie) Steele, granddaughter Kenlie May, brother Freddie May (who has since passed away) and all his nieces and nephews.
There will be a Graveside service on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Oak Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society
or the American Heart Association
.
Arrangements entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.