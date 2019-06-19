|
EARL H.
MCCAULEY, 83
HAINES CITY - Earl H. McCauley, 83, born August 16, 1935 to Howard and Edith McCauley in Royal Oak, Michigan, and passed away on June 13, 2019 in Haines City, Florida.
Earl is survived by his wife Patricia they were together for 25 years; two sons Jeffrey A. McCauley (Cindy) and James E. Mc-Cauley; daughter Janis A. Coschino (John); two stepsons Bob Smith and Bill Smith; 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; finally Earl comes from a family of twelve and his sister Edna Schwab is now the only living family member.
He was an avid golfer with many trophies and is known for his golfing skills.
He loved living in Sweetwater and loved playing golf with the guys. Earl is also an Army veteran.
Services will be held for Earl in Clawson, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice.
Published in Ledger from June 19 to June 20, 2019