EARL JACKSON 'JACK'
JONES, 79
BARTOW - Earl Jackson 'Jack' Jones, 79, beloved husband, father and grandfather was called to be with his Heavenly Father on October 5, 2019.
Born May 28, 1940 in Atlanta, GA to Earl & Allie Jones, Jack was a resident of Bartow since 1996, moving from Merritt Island, FL. Jack lived and loved life for over 7 decades in Central Florida. Jack cherished time surrounded by his family and friends. The holidays were particularly special to Jack and many got the most joy watching Jack's excitement during the season. His children would joke that he was just like a kid on Christmas morning the entire season! Truthfully though, Jack's love for the holidays was based on his love for his Savior's birth and the gathering of his children and grandchildren all together to rejoice. When not spending time with his wife of over 37 years, Jack enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling and watching the wonders of the birds. His hard work ethic led him from being employed by Sears to owning his own Sears Dealer Store in Bartow, Fl. from 1996 to 2008. Since selling the store he has spent his time with Home Depot and most recently, Jack was awarded the prestigious Home Depot Golden Apron Award. However, it was not his achievements that motivated Jack, it was his stewardship as a Deacon at his church, First Baptist of Bartow.
Jack is preceded in death and will now be reunited in heaven with his grandchildren Monica and Christopher. Survivors include: wife Jill and their five children: Laura, Barry, Jennifer, Amy, Michelle, son-in-law Mark and granddaughter Sarah.
Family will receive friends Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 10 - 11 A.M. at the First Baptist Church, 410 E. Church St., Bartow 33830. A celebration of Jack's life will follow at 11:00 at the Church. Interment will follow at 4:00 P.M. at Ocoee City Cemetery, 368 E. Geneva St., Ocoee 34761. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Bartow.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019