EARL MATHIS
EARL MATHIS, 90

AUBURNDALE - Earl Mathis, 90, of Auburndale, FL passed away on October 19, 2020.
He was born on November 9, 1929 in Malone, FL and moved to Polk County in 1939. Earl had a true love for sports, as a matter of fact, as a student at Auburndale High School he played every sport they had and continued to be at every Friday night football game rooting for the Bloodhounds. His love for sports didn't stop at football, he continued after school to play in the minor leagues for the Detroit Tigers as a pitcher. Earl retired after a career as a Sales Manager for the dry-cleaning industry, working for 2 different shops. He was a member of Life Church in Auburndale as well as a member of the Nell Country Kitchen family. Earl enjoyed his time eating at the Eagle Lake Diner, and in his younger years, he enjoyed going fishing, as well as being an avid Gator's fan, but he loved his dogs.
Earl was predeceased by his wife, Irene Mathis; children, Larry Mathis, James Mathis, Sharon Needham; brothers, Willis, Frank and D.P. Mathis; granddaughter Becky Slaighter. He is survived by his children, Richard (Sara) Mathis, Cathy (Richard) Boek, Karen (Travis) Hughes, Patricia Terry; son-in-law, Joe Needham; his dogs, Sugar and Skippy, as well as being loved by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Condolences via:
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com


Published in The Ledger from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
