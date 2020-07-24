EARL
MITCHELL, 90
WINTER HAVEN - Earl Mitchell, 90, of Winter Haven, Florida, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. Born December 25, 1929 to Sam and Lillie Mitchell, he was a native of Polk County. Earl was in the U.S. Army and Merchant Marines.
Earl was a voluntary missionary with the North American Mission Board. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church of Eagle Lake.
Earl is preceded in death by his parents Sam and Lillie, wife, Pearl, son Marty, daughter Millie, brother Bo. He is survived by his sons Duane and Sam, daughter Debbi Dunn and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Services for Earl will be scheduled at a later time.
Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
.