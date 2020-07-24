1/1
EARL MITCHELL
1929 - 2020
EARL
MITCHELL, 90

WINTER HAVEN - Earl Mitchell, 90, of Winter Haven, Florida, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. Born December 25, 1929 to Sam and Lillie Mitchell, he was a native of Polk County. Earl was in the U.S. Army and Merchant Marines.
Earl was a voluntary missionary with the North American Mission Board. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church of Eagle Lake.
Earl is preceded in death by his parents Sam and Lillie, wife, Pearl, son Marty, daughter Millie, brother Bo. He is survived by his sons Duane and Sam, daughter Debbi Dunn and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Services for Earl will be scheduled at a later time.
Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com.


Published in The Ledger from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
