EARL PETER BONIFAY, Jr.
LAKELAND - Pete Bonifay, a Legend in the Water Skiing and Hang-Gliding World, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Winter Haven, FL at the age of 72.
Pete is survived by his sons, Parks Bonifay of Clermont, FL and Shane Bonifay of Orlando, FL; sisters, Ginger Bonifay of Winter Haven, FL and Kacey Bateman (Brian Findley) of Babson Park, FL; brother Paul Bonifay of Winter Haven; sister-in-Law Roxanne Bonifay; and former wife Betty Bonifay of Lake Alfred, FL. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Earl Peter Bonifay Sr., Virginia Bonifay Doyle of Pensacola, FL; and brother Tim Bonifay of Pensacola, FL.
Pete was born in Pensacola, Florida January 28, 1947 to Earl and Virginia Bonifay. He attended Pensacola Catholic High and shortly after high school left Pensacola for Winter Haven where he garnered a job in the ski show at the famous Cypress Gardens.
His ability to show ski was a learned ability since he had been skiing with his Pensacola family in shows and tournaments since he was 7 years old. While at the Gardens, he also attended Polk Junior College. In 1968, (in an hour-long Johnny Carson special shot at Cypress Gardens) Pete was featured in a clip that showcased him 'skiing on his hands' during Johnny's infamous late-night show. That was one of many firsts he did in his lifetime. He was at home in Pensacola watching the show with his family and friends. Later that evening, he was involved in a devastating and near life-threatening motorcycle accident. His parents were told he would never ski or participate in sports again. But if you knew Pete, you knew that he was always pushing the envelope to see if it could be done.
After months of recuperation and support from his family, he went back to school in Pensacola and graduated from the University of West Florida with a degree in business. But skiing was still in his blood and soon he was back on the water, defying all odds. In 1970, he talked his younger brother Tim into going to Spain with him and being a part of Pam Horton's Ski Show in Mallorca. They put on 2 shows a day for the Spanish tourists. After Mallorca, Octoberfest in Germany and a London layover, Pete came back to the States raring to go! He started skiing and hang-gliding at newly opened Disney World in 1971 with his younger brother Paul. There he met Betty 'The Lifeguard' who later became a 'Water Ballerina.' They married in August of 1973.
After a stint at the Walt Disney World ski show, he and Betty moved to Pensacola into the family home. They started a proprietorship entitled 'A Fishy Business,' an exotic fish store with aquariums and accessories featuring Salt Water Fish Tanks - a rarity in town. Wanting to be back on the water instead of playing with it, Bonifay Watersports and Ski School was born. First located in Gulf Breeze and then on Pensacola Beach, his Parasail was the first to be operated in the Panhandle of FL and the business was highly successful.
In 1976, he returned to Cypress Gardens where Betty, his younger sister Kacey and current sister-in-law joined him to put on the professional ski shows the Gardens was known for. Keeping all fingers in the pie, he also opened 2 car wash businesses as well as a window tinting business - all of which, again, were very successful and which he operated after retirement from skiing.
Pete was an accomplished athlete and would often make the headlines of local newspapers for his Hang-Gliding skills. He was the infamous 'Kiteman' that flew off the top of Philadelphia's Veteran Stadium during 4 different years, while landing at home plate to deliver the ball. He was also once caught in a thunderstorm while hang-gliding and trapped in the clouds of the storm for 2 hours before being able to release himself. He landed in a field over 38 miles away as the crow flies, and 62 miles by land! As a group of CG skiers, he performed for Royalty around the world. Having had such an adventurous 7-decade span, his most valued experience in life was being a father to his two sons, Parks and Shane, whom he loved, was very proud, and was a catalyst in encouraging them to pursue their goals and live their dreams.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Friday, June 7, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. It will be held at Legoland (site of the former Cypress Gardens) in Winter Haven, FL. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Pete's life.
Published in Ledger from May 26 to May 27, 2019