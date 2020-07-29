EARL W.TAYLOR, 88LAKELAND - Earl W. Taylor of Lakeland, FL was born on February 6, 1932 and died at the age of 88 on July 14, 2020. He served in the United States Air Force and did most of his enlistment in Bermuda and Sumter, SC. Upon his being discharged from the service he used his benefits to enter Eastern Michigan College where he received his degree in Business Administration and Accounting. He interned with an accounting firm to learn the business and work on his CPA license. He attended the University of Michigan and earned his Master's Degree. He later created a CPA firm in Ann Arbor, MI. He was a resident of Twin Palms Mobile Park in Lakeland, FL for many years along with his wife, JoAnn Taylor.He was preceded in death by his parents, Nelle and Arthur Taylor, his siblings, Rosemary Bodley and Arthur Taylor, his wife JoAnn Taylor and his daughter, Julie Taylor.He is survived by his son, Stuart Taylor, granddaughters, Brooke and Ava Taylor of Bloomfield Hills, MI, and his siblings, Marjorie Pope of Madison, WI, David and Kay Taylor of Boise, ID, Richard and Judy Taylor of Plant City, FL as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their families.He was a Christian man who helped the downtrodden. He created a Foundation to benefit people in need with the funds he accumulated during his life. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Plant City, FL and belonged to a number of wildlife associations in Michigan. He was an avid U of M supporter having a mailbox like the U of M helmet.We thank the staff at Lakeland Regional Health that cared for him during his attempted recovery from an auto accident.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Condolences may be offered at