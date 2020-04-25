|
EARL WILLIAM STARK, JR 'Bill'
WINTER HAVEN - Earl William Stark, Jr. 'Bill', beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away from heart complications on April 11th, 2020 at the age of 80. He passed away at home with his wife and children by his side.
Bill was born in Chicago, IL to parents Earl and Jan Stark. The family moved to Bartow Florida when he was a young child. Bill became known as 'Bartow Bill' and graduated high school from the Summerlin Institute in 1958. He played guard on the high school basketball team and help lead them to their high school's first ever Class A State Championship in 1958.
Bill graduated from the University of Florida in 1963 where he was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. Bill met his wife Pam shortly after college, got married and adopted their two children, Mike and Jen. The family settled in Winter Haven where they lived for the past 43 years. Bill and Pam Stark were married for 53 wonderful years.
Bill was merchandise manager for Rheinauer's in Winter Haven for many years and finished up his career working for Bogdahn Consulting, also out of Winter Haven. In retirement he enjoyed playing golf, bridge and poker with his friends. Bill was devoted to his church Holy Cross and served on the vestry and financial committees for many years.
Bill is survived by his wife Pam, son Michael Kevin Stark, daughter Jennifer Stark Toole, grandchildren Davis Simmons and Ireland Toole and brother, Robert Lee Stark. A Celebration of Life service for Bill will be held at Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Winter Haven at a future date to be announced.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020