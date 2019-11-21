|
EARLE F. DODSON, 99
AUBURNDALE - Earle F. Dodson passed away on November 3, 2019. He was born in Wilmington Delaware on October 03, 1920.
He worked for 21 years at All American Engineering Co in nearly every department from the ground floor up; retiring as machine shop supervisor and manufacturing engineer. He then worked for New Castle County as the Supervisor of the Pump for 8 years before retiring a second time.
They moved to Polk County Florida from 1985 until the present, first living in Lakeland then in Auburndale.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Estelle on January 1, 2014; daughters Carol Bennett in 2013, Nancy Bennett in 2017 & grandchildren Bobby Bennett in 1968 & Debbie Bennett last month.
He is survived by daughters, Pam Thomas (Georgene Endy), Pat Hurff (Frank), Pat Dodson; sons Robert & Richard Dodson; sisters Ruth Johnson & Edith Realey; 4 grandchildren & numerous great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 24 from 2pm until 5pm at his home. Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice in Earle's name or to a .
Published in Ledger from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019