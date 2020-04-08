Home

AUBURNDALE - Mr. Earnest William Ortagus or 'Bill' to those who knew him, went home to be with our Lord on April 3, 2020 at 1:45 PM. He was a retired Veteran of the Army National Guard. Bill was a loving husband and father. He was also a hunting enthusiast and gun collector. He enjoyed hunting and going to the hunting camp in North Florida. Bill was very patriotic and loved his country.
Bill is survived by his wife, Sherrie Ortagus; sons, Kevin and Chris; daughter, Lisa; several grandkids; several great grandchildren; two daughters by a previous marriage, Tammy and Laura; 3 brothers, Ronnie, David and Drew Ortagus.
Bill will be loved and missed for the rest of our lives, until we see him again in heaven.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Gilley's Family Cremation.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
