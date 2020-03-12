|
|
EARNEST R.
CONNER
LAKELAND - On March 9, 2020, our family lost a warrior. Earnest R. Conner gained acceptance into heaven and heard, from Jesus, a job well done.
Robert's life was filled with service to God, his country and family. He proudly served in the Navy for 28 years. He was a true patriot to his country. After a military retirement, he worked and retired from Macy's after 18 years as a store maintenance manager.
Robert is survived by his wife, Sheila; sons, Bobby and Kevin; brothers, James Conner (Martha) and Charles Conner (Pat); sister, Elsie Pippin.
Robert was a member of New Home Baptist Church. He was an example of God's amazing grace, and we have assurance that Robert is in heaven celebrating for eternity with past family members.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alliance for Independence. A memorial service will be held on Fri. March 13th at 11 am at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland.
As requested by Robert, a military service will be held Tues. March 17th at 10am at Florida National Cemetery.
Rest in peace in the loving arms of Jesus. Robert you will be greatly missed.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020