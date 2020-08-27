1/1
EDDIE DEWAYNE "BUBBA" INMAN
1970 - 2020
'BUBBA'
EDDIE DEWAYNE
INMAN, Jr., 50

LAKELAND - Mr. Eddie Dewayne 'Bub-ba' Inman, Jr., age 50, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Lakeland Regional surrounded by his family.
Mr. Inman was born March 28, 1970 to Eddie Duane and Barbara Jo (Powell) Inman, Sr. He was a resident of the Lakeland area since 1999 coming from Tampa. He graduated from Eastbay High School Class of 1989 and was of the Baptist faith. Eddie was a Diesel Mechanic for 20 years, working for Kenworth then in the last several years, working for Herc Heavy Equipment Rentals in Lakeland as a Diesel Mechanic 'A.' He was a member of the Motley Jeep Crew and the Tampa Jeep Club. Eddie enjoyed his 4x4 mud trucks and going to truck shows. He loved the outdoors, fishing, boating, all kinds of animals and mostly spending time with his family at Weeki Wachee Springs.
He was preceded in death by his dad Leonard 'Lenny' Koken-sparger, mother-in-law Cynthia Squires; paternal & maternal grandparents. Eddie is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Chelcia Inman of Lakeland; 2 sons: Blaine Inman of Lakeland and Justin Inman of High Springs; 2 daughters: Sara Inman of High Springs and Heather Lynne Gottardo of Plant City; mother Barbara Koken-sparger of Sun City; brother Tod (Constance) Kokensparger of Brandon; sister Rhonda (Doug) Almengual of Lithia Springs; father-in-law Dennis Combee of Lakeland and 2 grandchildren: Waylon & Ember-lynn.
A memorial service will be held 4:00 pm Friday, August 28th at Kersey Funeral Home. DUE TO COVID, PLEASE REMEMBER SOCIAL DISTANCING & WEAR YOUR MASK.


Published in The Ledger from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Kersey Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
