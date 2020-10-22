As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Kathy Johnson
October 21, 2020
You all have my most deepest sympathy, Love Regina Murphy.
Regina Murphy
Family
October 21, 2020
Uncle Bum... I love u, I pray that God may rest your soul. Give everybody a hug for us that's left down here looking up to ya'll. Rest easy King ❤
Quentin Thomas
Family
October 21, 2020
Gonna miss you uncle thank you for loving me and my siblings and being like a father to my mom she is taken it hard. We love you uncle bun we will never forget you.
Cierra Daniels
Family
October 21, 2020
Granddaughter & Grandson
Grandaddy I love you and will miss you. Thank you for all our talks about life and relationship advice. Thank you for loving my husband as your grandson. I will miss hearing you say "we ain't doing nothing but just sitting around" Lol. You are no longer in pain and you are now looking down on us as our angle. We love you and will truly miss you. Love you always your granddaughter Alexis.
Alexis Williams
Family
October 21, 2020
Deepest Sympathy to The Fuller Family.
Johnny Harris
Acquaintance
October 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
MableJean Jeffries
Friend
October 18, 2020
Deepest Sympathy from Tillie Hilton & Family
