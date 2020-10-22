Grandaddy I love you and will miss you. Thank you for all our talks about life and relationship advice. Thank you for loving my husband as your grandson. I will miss hearing you say "we ain't doing nothing but just sitting around" Lol. You are no longer in pain and you are now looking down on us as our angle. We love you and will truly miss you. Love you always your granddaughter Alexis.

Alexis Williams

Family