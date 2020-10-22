Deepest Sympathy to the Stoudemire Family. From PASTOR JOHNNY AND Carolyn HARRIS AND GOD'S NEW Creation Ministry And Congregation.
Johnny Harris
Acquaintance
October 18, 2020
Prayers and Sincere Condolences to the Stoudmire Family. We will truly miss our Neighbor he's gotten his Wings fly with the Angels. Deacon Eddie Stoudmire .We will miss his Laughter and our meetings at the mailbox .. Love you Always The Herring Family.
Sylvia Herring
Neighbor
October 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joyce Carter
Acquaintance
