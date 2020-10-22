1/1
EDDIE LEWIS STOUDEMIRE
1938 - 2020
EDDIE LEWIS
STOUDEMIRE, 81

CLINTON, MI. - Edddie Stoudemire, 81, formerly of Lk. Wales, died 10/9/20. Svc. Sat. 10/24, 11am Wildwood Cmty. Visit: Fri. 10/23, 6:30-8 pm Epps Chapel.

Published in The Ledger from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
OCT
24
Service
11:00 AM
SHILOH MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH
Funeral services provided by
Epps Memorial Funeral Home - Lake Wales
445 South 4th Street
Lake Wales, FL 33853
863-679-3777
3 entries
October 21, 2020
Deepest Sympathy to the Stoudemire Family. From PASTOR JOHNNY AND Carolyn HARRIS AND GOD'S NEW Creation Ministry And Congregation.
Johnny Harris
Acquaintance
October 18, 2020
Prayers and Sincere Condolences to the Stoudmire Family. We will truly miss our Neighbor he's gotten his Wings fly with the Angels. Deacon Eddie Stoudmire .We will miss his Laughter and our meetings at the mailbox .. Love you Always The Herring Family.
Sylvia Herring
Neighbor
October 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joyce Carter
Acquaintance
