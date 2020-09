Or Copy this URL to Share

EDDIE ROY

GLOVER, 78



LAKELAND - Eddie Roy Glover, 78, died 9/6/20. Visit: Sat. 11am; service 1pm, both at Zion Hill PBC. Holmes Funeral Directors, Haines City.



