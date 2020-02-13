|
DR. EDGAR R.
LEE
LAKELAND - Edgar Lee, 83, of Lakeland, passed away on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 at the Estates at Carpenters, surrounded by family.
He is survived by his wife, Louise Lee; children, Kim (Gerry) Chappell, Lakeland, Florida, Brian (Stephanie) Lee, Nashville Tennessee; three grand-children, and three great-grandchildren.
He began his ministry in higher education as an instructor, then assistant professor of Bible and Theology at Southeastern University. He subsequently served as pastor and district officer in Georgia before returning to Southeastern for several years as a professor and Vice President for Academic Affairs.
He served AGTS in Springfield, MO for twenty years, including roles as Dean and VP of Academic Affairs. After retirement, he was honored as Academic Dean Emeritus. He, and his wife Louise returned to Lakeland in 2010 where he finished out his career at Southeastern University before retiring.
Dr. Lee served the national Assemblies of God Fellowship in various roles, and was honored with both the Administrator Award and the Distinguished Administrator award from the Commission on Christian Higher Education of the Assemblies of God
His educational back-ground includes the Bachelor of Arts (Southeastern University), Master of Divinity (Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary) and Doctor of Sacred Theology (Emory University).
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, 4-6pm at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, 3350 Mall Hill Rd, Lakeland, FL 33810. The service will be held at Victory Church on Monday, February 17th, 2020, 10am, 1401 Griffin Rd, Lakeland, FL 33810. Interment will follow at Serenity Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Edgar R. Lee Double Honors Scholarship Program at the Assemblies of God Theological Seminary, 1111 N. Glenstone, Springfield, MO 65802.
