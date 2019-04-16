|
EDITH EVELYN MARIE
ROBINSON, 84
LAKELAND - Edith Evelyn Marie Robinson, 84, of Lakeland passed away April 13, 2019.
A native of Plymouth, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Glen and Daisy Halbert.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Norman Robinson; siblings, Walter Halbert, Kenneth Halbert, Harry Halbert and Raymond Halbert.
Edith is survived by her children, Eric Robinson (Lori), Dale Robinson (Judy), Andrea Wilson (Paul), Glen Robinson (Debbie); 14 grandchildren; 32 great- grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren.
Edith co owned and operated Shorty's Amoco with her husband. She also loved to read and travel, and tend to her flower garden.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, Lanier Memorial Chapel, 717 Griffin Road, Lakeland, with service to follow at 2pm.
Online condolences may be left for the family at lanier.care
Published in Ledger from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019