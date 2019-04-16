Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lanier Funeral Home - Lakeland
717 Griffin Road
Lakeland, FL 33805
(863) 687-3996
Resources
More Obituaries for EDITH ROBINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDITH EVELYN MARIE ROBINSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EDITH EVELYN MARIE ROBINSON Obituary
EDITH EVELYN MARIE
ROBINSON, 84

LAKELAND - Edith Evelyn Marie Robinson, 84, of Lakeland passed away April 13, 2019.
A native of Plymouth, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Glen and Daisy Halbert.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Norman Robinson; siblings, Walter Halbert, Kenneth Halbert, Harry Halbert and Raymond Halbert.
Edith is survived by her children, Eric Robinson (Lori), Dale Robinson (Judy), Andrea Wilson (Paul), Glen Robinson (Debbie); 14 grandchildren; 32 great- grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren.
Edith co owned and operated Shorty's Amoco with her husband. She also loved to read and travel, and tend to her flower garden.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, Lanier Memorial Chapel, 717 Griffin Road, Lakeland, with service to follow at 2pm.
Online condolences may be left for the family at lanier.care
Published in Ledger from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now