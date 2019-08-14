|
|
EDITH 'EDIE'
KIRKER
3/14/33 - 8/4/19
WINTER HAVEN - Edith 'Edie' Kirker was born March 14, 1933 in Corinth, NY; and passed away August 4, 2019, in Winter Haven.
Edie is preceded in death by her parents, Martha and Lawrence Older. Survived by 2 brothers, Larry Older and Bill Older, sister Alice Sharp. Children: Sue Lucas, Rick Kirker, Rory Kirker, Laurie Barnes, David Kirker, Lynda Moore. Grandchildren: Chris Myrick, Rory Kirker, Jr., Tonya Kirker, Craig Jordan, Kyle Jordan, Lindsay Schuttler, Scott Kirker, Sara Martin, Billy Moore, Jani Lowdell and many great grandchildren as well as many friends.
Edie was a Medical Transcriptionist at Heart of Florida Hospital, Green Clinic and Gessler Clinic for many years. She loved and cared for all of her family but had a special affection for the babies. She often joked about giving them back when they learned to talk back. Edie also enjoyed a lifelong love of music, frequenting Bluegrass festivals across the state and singing karaoke at various venues and nursing homes in the area.
A celebration of Life for Edie will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday August 18, 2019 at The Country Club of Winter Haven at 4200 Country Club Road S., Winter Haven, FL. 33881.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Cornerstone Hospice.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019