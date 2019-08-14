Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Kirker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith "Edie" Kirker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith "Edie" Kirker Obituary
EDITH 'EDIE'
KIRKER
3/14/33 - 8/4/19

WINTER HAVEN - Edith 'Edie' Kirker was born March 14, 1933 in Corinth, NY; and passed away August 4, 2019, in Winter Haven.
Edie is preceded in death by her parents, Martha and Lawrence Older. Survived by 2 brothers, Larry Older and Bill Older, sister Alice Sharp. Children: Sue Lucas, Rick Kirker, Rory Kirker, Laurie Barnes, David Kirker, Lynda Moore. Grandchildren: Chris Myrick, Rory Kirker, Jr., Tonya Kirker, Craig Jordan, Kyle Jordan, Lindsay Schuttler, Scott Kirker, Sara Martin, Billy Moore, Jani Lowdell and many great grandchildren as well as many friends.
Edie was a Medical Transcriptionist at Heart of Florida Hospital, Green Clinic and Gessler Clinic for many years. She loved and cared for all of her family but had a special affection for the babies. She often joked about giving them back when they learned to talk back. Edie also enjoyed a lifelong love of music, frequenting Bluegrass festivals across the state and singing karaoke at various venues and nursing homes in the area.
A celebration of Life for Edie will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday August 18, 2019 at The Country Club of Winter Haven at 4200 Country Club Road S., Winter Haven, FL. 33881.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Cornerstone Hospice.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.