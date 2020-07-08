EDITH LUCILLEHICKS, 99LAKELAND - Edith Lucille Hicks joined her loved ones in Heaven on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at 99 years of age. She was born April 17, 1921, to James Matt and Lillie Mae (Cook) Taylor who preceded her in death along with her sisters Dorothy Walker and Eunice Murl Steverson and bother Cletus Taylor. Edith was raised in Graceville, Florida.Edith and her husband Malcom moved to Lakeland, Florida in 1953 from Savannah, Georgia. At the train station in Munn Park, the couple found a listing of local churches and once again became established in a church family. Edith's life ministry as a lay worker in the Assemblies of God church influenced hundreds of people as she faithfully served her God and community, sharing her love for Christ one person at a time.Edith was such a positive influence while raising their sons, Robert Hicks (Evelyn) of Lakeland, Charles Hicks (Nancy) of Sylva, North Carolina, and daughter Martha Tinsley (Bill) of Lakeland. The Hicks family continued to grow with the addition of four grandchildren, Bobby, Randy, Brian Hicks, and Donovan Tinsley. Twelve great grandchildren and six great/great grandchildren continued to bring joy to her later years.Edith's joy for life was contagious. She was a loyal friend, a 'Mom' to many, a good listener, and always ready with a kind word. She led by example - no job was too large or too small for her to tackle.Still with an active role in her church till her final journey home, Edith was loved by so many, but especially by the choir at Victory Church where she actively participated until 2019.Her life celebration will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at Victory Church on Griffin Road. The service, administered by Rev. Wayne Blackburn, will be preceded by a Viewing in the Sanctuary at 10:00 am. Due to the coronavirus, a mask will be required. The interment will be family only.In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that donations be made to Victory Church Choir Ministry.