EDITHH LINWOOD 'DICK'
BURBAGE, Jr.
CSX Railroad
LAKELAND - Edithh Linwood Burbage, Jr. 'Dick,' of Lakeland, passed away on June 10, 2019 on his 94th Birthday. He was born in Rocky Mount, NC to parents Edithh and Estelle Burbage. He was raised in Florida and spent the majority of his life here.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents and son Greg. Left to treasure his memory is his devoted wife of 70 + years Joyce; his daughters Linda (Jerry) and Becky (Deanna); grandchildren Scott, Corey and Bryan; great grandchildren Hayden, Quinn, Brooklynn and Bristol.
He was a long time member of the South Florida Avenue Church of Christ. To honor this, the family suggests donations be made to the So. FL Avenue Church of Christ School of Preaching.
A visitation will be held 1PM on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Lakeland Funeral Home, with a funeral service at 2 PM. Entombment will follow in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Published in Ledger from June 13 to June 14, 2019