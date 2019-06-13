Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeland Funeral Home, Memorial Gardens & Crematory
2125 Bartow Rd.
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 686-2125
Resources
More Obituaries for EDITHH BURBAGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDITHH LINWOOD "DICK" BURBAGE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EDITHH LINWOOD "DICK" BURBAGE Obituary
EDITHH LINWOOD 'DICK'
BURBAGE, Jr.
CSX Railroad

LAKELAND - Edithh Linwood Burbage, Jr. 'Dick,' of Lakeland, passed away on June 10, 2019 on his 94th Birthday. He was born in Rocky Mount, NC to parents Edithh and Estelle Burbage. He was raised in Florida and spent the majority of his life here.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents and son Greg. Left to treasure his memory is his devoted wife of 70 + years Joyce; his daughters Linda (Jerry) and Becky (Deanna); grandchildren Scott, Corey and Bryan; great grandchildren Hayden, Quinn, Brooklynn and Bristol.
He was a long time member of the South Florida Avenue Church of Christ. To honor this, the family suggests donations be made to the So. FL Avenue Church of Christ School of Preaching.
A visitation will be held 1PM on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Lakeland Funeral Home, with a funeral service at 2 PM. Entombment will follow in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Published in Ledger from June 13 to June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now