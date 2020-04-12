|
|
EDMOND ALFRED GENDRON, Jr.
12/3/1945 - 4/9/2020
WINTER HAVEN - Edmond Alfred Gendron Jr., age 74, died Thursday, April 9, 2020 after battling Leukemia and brain cancer. He passed peacefully and surrounded by his loving family.
He leaves his wife of 53 years, Jean (Morse) Gendron; his daughter, Michelle (Gendron) Zwicker and her husband David Zwicker; his daughter Karen Gendron and her husband Jeffrey Reardon; his granddaughter, Jessica Bryant; his great-grandson, Ryker Rivers; his two nieces, Carrie (Fortner) Richards and Sara (Fortner) Stauch; his brother in-law, Ronald Morse; his brother in-law, Robert Fortner, and many close friends from New England and Florida.
Born and raised in North Chelmsford, MA, he was the son of the late Edmond Gendron Sr. and Virginia (Arsenault) Gendron and the brother of the late Mary Ann (Gendron) Fortner. He lived most of his adult life in the Lowell and Tyngsboro areas of Massachusetts with his family. He and his wife migrated to the sunny rays of Florida 20 years ago where he happily sported his 'short pants' in the milder weather. Ed and Jean lived and worked in Winter Haven for most of that time and retired in Lake Alfred.
Ed was a truck driver for most of his working life while in New England and in Florida. Once retired, he kept busy and drove the bus for residents at several retirement communities. After many years of driving, he was content to stay put at his home in Kings Pointe, a 55+ community, with his wife where they enjoyed staying active and walking every day. He loved the community and enjoyed making friends, socializing, volunteer patrolling, playing cribbage and sharing his drink of choice Seagram's V.O.
A funeral service will not be taking place due the unfortunate pandemic. However, a Celebration of Life will take place later this summer. Condolences to the family can be sent to:
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020