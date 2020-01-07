|
|
EDNA HAWKINS
NEWTON
LYNCHBURG, VA. - Edna Hawkins Newton of Lynchburg, VA went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, January 3, 2020 in Bedford, VA. She was born February 11, 1929 in Schoolfield, VA to Otelia and John Hawkins, Sr. She was a devoted wife and mother, and a faithful Sunday School teacher for many years.
Edna is survived by her children: Pat (Gary) Hubbard, Carol Rich-ardson, Jim (Rita) Newton, Don (Joanne) Newton and Barbara (Darryl) Smith, her grandchildren: Paul (Angela), Andrea (Tony), Gary (Alana), Jason, Ryan, Kirsten, Kristina, Dan, Amber (Ryan) and Caroline (Shawn), and great - grandchildren: Will, Wesley, Parker, Madison, Mason and Mariana.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband K. B. Newton, Jr., siblings Melvin J. Hawkins, John H. Hawkins, Jr., Mildred L. Hawkins, Genevieve Hawkins Carr, Geraldine Hawkins McKissick, Jacqueline Hawkins Beasley and Dorothy Hawkins Jordan, and grandson, Drew.
The family would like to acknowledge the care provided by the wonderful staff of the Bedford County Nursing Home and Centra Hospice.
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg with Pastor Jim Newton officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in Mountain View Cemetery, Danville, VA.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynch-burg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020