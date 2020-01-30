|
EDNA HORNE
SWILLEY
ADEL, GA. - Edna Horne Swilley, 86, of Adel, Georgia, passed away on January 29, 2020 at Southwell Health and Rehabilitation in Adel.
She is the daughter of the late Wiley Franklin Horne and Toy Gladys Crosby Horne and was born in Adel on January 12, 1934.
Mrs. Swilley lived in Florida most of her life before moving back to Adel about four years ago. She was a member of St. David's Episcopal Church in Lakeland, Florida and was the former secretary to the Florida State Controller.
Mrs. Swilley is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Denise Swilley and two grandchildren, Noah and Emily Swilley, all of Kurtistown, Hawaii. She is also survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Ramonda and Dwight Marshall of Adel and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Swilley was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Holland Swilley; four sisters: Laura Collins, Frankie Ledbetter, Gladys Simmons and Sara Harbin; and a brother, Harry Horne.
A memorial service will be held for Mrs. Swilley at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 31, 2020 in the chapel of Boone Funeral Home South, 1804 S. Hutchinson Ave. in Adel. Elder Dwight Marshall will officiate.
boonefunerals.com. Boone Funeral Home of Adel, Georgia has been entrusted with all arrangements.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020