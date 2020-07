Or Copy this URL to Share

EDNA

KELDER, 79

Registered Nurse



WINTER HAVEN - After a year of suffering with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, my beloved wife Edna passed away peacefully May 2, 2020.

She is survived by her husband Bill of 55 years, daughter Lisa (Scott), Karalea (Paul), son William and 11 grandchildren.

A memorial and celebration of life service was held at Cypress Ridge Presbyterian Church on May 2, 2020.

Jesus says: 'I am the resurrection and the life.'



