|
|
EDNA MERLE (WAGES) BLEDSOE, 80
WINTER HAVEN - Edna Merle (Wages) Bledsoe of Winter Haven, Fl., left this earth to be with her Heavenly family on April 23, 2020 at the age of 80.
Merle was born to William and Minnie (Strickland) Wages on July, 19 1939. She was the seventh child of eight, and was the last one to leave this earth, following her youngest sister, Frances Clark, who made her journey on April 21, 2020.
Her other brothers and sisters who preceded her in passing were Cleon, Wilson and Fred Wages, Voncile Rinke, Alice Grissett, Ruthie Black.
Merle is survived by her beloved and devoted husband Edgar L. Bledsoe of Winter Haven, Fl., they were married on May 9, 1956.
Survived by her children, Nathan Bledsoe of Dothan, Al. and Paul (Wilma) Bledsoe of Joliet, Il. Grandchildren, Lisa (Nick) Farris of Joliet, Il. and Melissa (Bryan) Soland of Newark, Il, great grandchildren, Trinity Bledsoe and Tiffany Soland of Newark, Il. Her sisters-in-law, Thelma Wages of Winter Haven, Fl., Olivia Wages of Winter Haven, Fl., Bertha (Joe) Giles of Winter Haven, Fl., Shirley Meade of Pound, V.A and
Betty Swinson of Joliet Il. Her beloved Furbaby, Miss Little Bit as well as a host of nieces, nephew, cousins and friends will miss Merle dearly.
Merle's final wishes were to be cremated with no services.
Anyone who wishes to honor Merle or Edgar may make donations to Good Shepherd
Hospice of Auburndale Fl., in Merle's name, in lieu of any flowers or gifts. These donations will be greatly appreciated.
Merle's family would like to give a special heartfelt THANK YOU, to Bridgette Mullinax for being a great help and a friend to Merle these past few years. Also to Good Shepherd Hospice of Auburndale Fl. for making Merle's last days more peaceful and their kindness to her and her family.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020