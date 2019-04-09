|
|
EDNA P.
GANDY, 90
LAKELAND - Edna P. Gandy, age 90, passed away April 5, 2019.
Mrs. Gandy was born in Troy, Alabama on July 5, 1928, to Lee & Mamie (Mitchell) Pitman. She lived in Lakeland most of her life. She was a lunchroom attendant at Purcell Elementary in Mulberry and a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband Virgil Gandy. She is survived by her son Charles Gandy, four grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel (Hwy. 60 E., Mulberry). Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers, please donate to the -809 S. Florida Ave., Lakeland, Florida, 33801 in memory of 'Edna Gandy.'
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019