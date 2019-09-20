Home

Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
Interment
Following Services
Auburndale Memorial Park
EDNA ROSE MATTINGLY


1938 - 2019
EDNA ROSE MATTINGLY Obituary
EDNA ROSE
MATTINGLY, 81

WINTER HAVEN - Edna Rose Mattingly, 81, passed away September 17, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Auburndale, FL. She was born January 21, 1938 in Otwell, IN and retired from the Naval Weapons Support Center, Crane, IN in 1994. She moved to Auburndale, FL in 1997.
Edna is survived by her special companion, Robert Karcher and her four children, Jay (Becky) Mattingly of Midlothian, TX, Jace Mattingly of Loogootee, IN, Jill (Kenny) Mudd of Shelbyville, TN, and Jo (Keith) Miller of New London, MO. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:00AM at the funeral home with interment following at Auburndale Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
