1/
Edna Ruth (Hanlon) Creighton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EDNA RUTH (HANLON) CREIGHTON, 82

LAKELAND - Edna Ruth (Hanlon) Creighton, 82, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020.
Ruth was born on August 11, 1938 in Banbridge Northern Ireland, the daughter of David and Edna Hanlon. She grew up in County Down and graduated from Banbridge Academy in County Down.
She is survived by her husband, David Creighton; and son, John. She and her husband moved to the United States in 1972 and resided in New York and Lakeland, where David was employed by Davy Mckee. Ruth was a member of the Engineer Wives Club and will be missed by her friends and neighbors.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved