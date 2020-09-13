EDNA RUTH (HANLON) CREIGHTON, 82



LAKELAND - Edna Ruth (Hanlon) Creighton, 82, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020.

Ruth was born on August 11, 1938 in Banbridge Northern Ireland, the daughter of David and Edna Hanlon. She grew up in County Down and graduated from Banbridge Academy in County Down.

She is survived by her husband, David Creighton; and son, John. She and her husband moved to the United States in 1972 and resided in New York and Lakeland, where David was employed by Davy Mckee. Ruth was a member of the Engineer Wives Club and will be missed by her friends and neighbors.



