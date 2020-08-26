EDNA SCOTTLAKELAND - Edna Scott passed away peacefully and went to be with her Lord on August 29, 2020.A loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Edna was born at home in Lakeland on September 4th, 1923 to parents Oren Henry 'Shorty' Wheeler and Helen Thomas Wheeler. Edna was one of eight children. There were four boys and four girls. They lived in the north Lakeland area then called the Winston community on George Wheeler road. Edna attended and graduated from Kathleen High School and went on to Grady School of Nursing in Atlanta, graduating in 1946.She also attended University of South Florida to obtain a teaching degree later in her career path.Her nursing experience, lasted from the 1940's into the 1980's a span 5 decades in the operating room or teaching at Lakeland General Hospital working alongside many surgeons, (she always said Dr. Edgar Watson was one of her favorites). After many years in the operating room she started the class of Surgical Technologist at Travis Vocational School in 1975 and worked there teaching until retirement in 1988.After her retirement, she contributed her time to the Lakeland Volunteers In Medicine group.She was a charter member of Certified Operating Room Nurses and was an active member of the Central Florida Group until retirement. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, the Alpha Tau chapter since 1954.She was a charter member of Lakeside Baptist Church and later a charter member of Church in the Meadow, now known as Beacon Hill Church. She served on several committees including the pastoral search committee. She loved to travel with her family, her church group and her sorority sisters.She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Marshall C. Scott who died in 2000, her mother and father, brothers, William, Robert, George and sister Blanche. Also preceding her in death were grandsons, Darren Scott and Michael Scott Jr.Survived by three sons, Craig Scott, (wife Shellie deceased), Mike Scott, (wife Ti, deceased), Donnie Scott (wife Laura); grandchildren Keith, Kevin, Desiree, Anastasia, Matthew, Mailei, Marshall and Evan; and 15 great-grandchildren. Also, Richard Coker (Chris) and their daughters Megan and Katie; Rodney Coker (Natalie) and their children Tim, Todd and Tiffany; and Patsy Coker Vail (Tom) and their children Tara, Tabatha, and Nathan are left to treasure her memory.'The Oren and Helen Wheeler Clan'Edna is also survived by her nephew Bill Wheeler, (wife Mary, deceased), son Bill and daughter Ashley and grandchildren. Also, nieces and nephews Ann, Helen, Charlie, Susie, David & Peggy, next, brother Irving Wheeler (wife Carolyn deceased) and their children, Wes, David, Sally & Mark. Then brother Robert's children, Butch, Joan, Susie, James, Richard, Peter & Paul, then brother George's child Janice Wheeler. Next is sister Patsy Herndon, (husband Buddy, deceased) and children Mel, Randy & Karen, her sister Nancy Wheeler, (husband Curtis deceased), and children Curtis, Clifford & Carl. Many more younger generations of the Wheeler family also, many of whom she watched grow up.One of the highlights of her life was the family reunion which is held every year for a span of almost 50 years bringing all of them together at Longboat Key during the 4th of July week.She enjoyed talking about her childhood, growing up in such a big family with so many wonderful memories. She told a story about the property where she was born being homesteaded by her great grandfather, William Henry Wheeler in 1884 which is still occupied by some family members to this day. She would go on about the chores and work that was done on the farm.Her love of her faith, family and friends were her greatest passion. She took great pride in influencing her family by setting an example of good citizenship, hard work and devotion to family. She took in her mother and mother-in-law during the final days of their lives to comfort and care for them. She was always the perfect example of a Good Samaritan and once a nurse always a nurse.With the help of her older sister Snooks together they werethe proverbial 'Head of Household' while their mother continued to have babies and she claimed to be her daddy's favorite. Her brothers were always looking after the girls and protecting them when needed. She would always say Snooks was the one who protected her in school. Even today the entire family is close and protective of each other through the generations that have followed.A graveside service will be held on 2PM Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Lakeland Memorial Gardens, 2125 S.Bartow Rd., Lakeland, FloridaMask are always required when on property.