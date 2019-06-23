Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD WEIRAUCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD A. WEIRAUCH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EDWARD A. WEIRAUCH Obituary
EDWARD A.
WEIRAUCH, Jr., 85

LAKE WALES - Mr. Edward A. Weirauch, Jr. of Lake Wales died on May 6, 2019 at the age of 85.
Born Feb. 17, 1934 in Chicago, IL, he came to Lake Wales in 1999, and became a member of the Lake Wales Lutheran Church.
Mr. Weirauch is survived by his daughters, Judith Weirauch and Laura DiCarlo; son, Edward Weirauch, III; and five grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Weirauch, son, John Weirauch, and one grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at 3 pm on June 25 at Saddlebag Lake Resort Club House.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Ledger from June 23 to June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.