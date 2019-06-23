|
|
EDWARD A.
WEIRAUCH, Jr., 85
LAKE WALES - Mr. Edward A. Weirauch, Jr. of Lake Wales died on May 6, 2019 at the age of 85.
Born Feb. 17, 1934 in Chicago, IL, he came to Lake Wales in 1999, and became a member of the Lake Wales Lutheran Church.
Mr. Weirauch is survived by his daughters, Judith Weirauch and Laura DiCarlo; son, Edward Weirauch, III; and five grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Weirauch, son, John Weirauch, and one grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at 3 pm on June 25 at Saddlebag Lake Resort Club House.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Ledger from June 23 to June 24, 2019