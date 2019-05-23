|
EDWARD A.
WENTWORTH, 79
MSGT, USAF, Ret.
LAKE ALFRED - Edward Albert 'Ed' Wentworth went to be with his Lord on May 19, 2019 in the loving arms of his wife and son after a prolonged illness. Ed and his wife Sarah Ann were residents of Lake Alfred.
Ed was born October 16th, 1939, in Westbrook, Maine. He was the son of Wilbert and Avis (Charland) Wentworth. He graduated from Westbrook High School and entered the United States Air Force in 1959. He retired from the USAF in 1981 after 22 years of honorable service as a Medic, having been assigned to bases in Alaska, New Mexico, North Carolina, Vietnam, Nebraska, Korea, Pennsylvania, and New York. During his career he received numerous Awards and Commendations including the Republic of Vietnam Service Medal, The Republic of Korea Service Medal, two USAF Commendation Medals and the Purple Heart received for combat injuries in Vietnam.
Ed later worked for the State of New Hampshire where he evaluated and assisted military Veterans in obtaining disability benefits. He earned an AA degree from the Community College of the Air Force and a BA in Psychology from New Hampshire Technical College. In his spare time he worked as a volunteer EMT for various rescue squads, and in various military Honor Guards.
Ed is survived by his loving and devoted wife Sarah Ann (Knight) Wentworth of Lake Alfred, his brother Ernest and his wife Claire of Storrs, Ct, four children: his son David and his wife Vicki of Kittery, Maine, daughters Diane and Daphne of New Hampshire, and son Douglas of Florida. He is also survived by step-children Sarah Allaire and her husband Tom of Northfield, NH, Adam Clark of New Mexico, Tricia Placenik of Lake Wales, Donna Howell and her husband Brian of Winter Haven, John Gregory of Dundee, along with 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Ed was predeceased by his parents, a son Darryl Wentworth, and his wife Debra (Lavalle) Wentworth.
A Memorial will be celebrated at The Church on the Hill, 1111 Scenic Highway, Dundee, FL at 7:00 PM, on Friday May 24.
Condolences via: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from May 23 to May 24, 2019