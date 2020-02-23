|
|
EDWARD A. ZUFELT
HAINES CITY - Edward A. Zufelt, of Haines City, FL passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. He was born on March 6, 1930, in Springfield, MA to R. Albert and Juliette LaVerdiere-Zufelt.
Edward was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy and served his country during the Korean War. He moved to Haines City in 1971 from Fitchburg, MA, where he worked for over 25 years in administrative services for State Farm Insurance Co. in Winter Haven and he was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Haines City.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Jacqueline. Edward leaves behind to cherish his memory, daughters, Leslie Smith of Haines City, FL and Linda (Bruce) Gillispie of Lake Alfred, FL; brother, Howard (Toni) Zufelt of Spain; grandchildren, Hope, Summer, Gary, Samantha and Genesis; and great grandchild, Winter. He will be missed by all.
In memory of Edward, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 450 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, FL 33823. Condolences via: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020