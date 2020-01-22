|
|
EDWARD ANTHONY FLANAGAN
LAKELAND - Edward Anthony Flanagan, a longtime Haverhill resident, born to Edward James Flanagan and Elizabeth (Ross) Flanagan in Bradford, passed away on December 31, 2019 at his home in Lakeland, FL, surrounded by his loved ones.
Ed was a lifelong musician and educator who played most of the woodwinds, beginning with a Bachelor of Science degree in Music Education from the University of New Hampshire. He served in the U.S. Army Band at West Point, playing clarinet and baritone saxophone, and taught music in the public schools in Treadwell, NY and Exeter, NH. In 1963, Ed began his long career at Haverhill High School where he was the Band Director, Choral Director and Music Teacher for 12 years, inspiring many young people to love music as much as he did. In 1975, with a Master's degree from Columbia University earned while he was in the Army, he took the position of Assistant Principal at Haverhill High, a job that he held until he retired in 1994.
Ed enjoyed a long and happy retirement as a musician: playing in and directing the Exeter Brass Band, playing in the Seacoast Wind Ensemble where he met his wife Priscilla, and playing in the Lakeland Concert Band and the New Legacy Swing Band and several other area bands. He split his time between Hampton, NH and Lakeland, FL, enjoying many treasured friendships in both places.
He was the beloved husband of Priscilla Ann (Pope) Flanagan with whom he shared 19 years of music and memories. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 42 years, Pauline Ann (Pickering) Flanagan. Ed was a devoted father to Elizabeth Ross (Flanagan) Daigle of Harvard, MA and the late Timothy Daigle, Edward James Flanagan of Hendersonville, TN, Brian Patrick and Patricia (Credit) Flanagan of Bradford, MA, Anne Flanagan of Haverhill, MA and Steven Charles and Kathleen (Rastauskas) Flanagan of Haverhill, MA. When Priscilla came into his life, she brought her daughters, Kristina M. Short and Bethany A. Steward, and their families, with whom he enjoyed many happy times and wonderful vacations.
He was the much-loved Grampy to Kathleen Elizabeth Flanagan, Joseph Patrick Flanagan, Meaghan Mary Callahan, Lily Pauline Daigle, Laura Marie Flanagan, Jacob Thomas Flanagan, Hannah Catherine Flanagan and Owen Jackson Flanagan, all of whom he taught to play cribbage and never let win at games.
Above all, Ed was a man who loved being with his family - he was never happier than when all the Flanagans were playing games and laughing together. Golfing trips with his sons and fantasy baseball with his sons and grandsons were highlights for him in his later life. He was proud of all of his children and grandchildren and leaves a beautiful legacy for them all.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral Mass, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10 AM from Saint John the Baptist Church, 110 Lincoln Ave, Haverhill, MA 01830. Burial will take place at Linwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Lakeland Concert Band, PO Box 24238, Lakeland, FL 33802-4238,
http://www.lakelandconcertband.org/support-us/ ; to The Seacoast Wind Ensemble, P.O. Box 633, Exeter, NH 03833,
https://www.seacoastwindensemble.org/support; or to the Haverhill High School Band/Music, Haverhill High School, 137 Monument St, Haverhill, MA 01832. Arrangements are in the care of The Grondin-Carnevale Funeral Home, 129 Kenoza Ave. Haverhill, MA 01830. For directions or online condolences, please
visit www.GrondinCarnevale.com .
Published in Ledger from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020