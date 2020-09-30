1/
Edward Chappelle Hill
1942 - 2020
EDWARD
CHAPPELLE
HILL, 77

LAKELAND - Edward Chappelle Hill, 77 years old, died on September 19, 2020 after a long and valiant battle with cancer.
Ed was born in Live Oak, Florida on October 24, 1942 to Raymond and Sarah Hill. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Kaye. Ed is survived by his wife Lilli, daughter Amy, brother Lawrence (Bonnie), brother Browning, stepson Randy Snider (wife Edy), stepdaughter Rebecca Reid, 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, along with nieces, nephews, his dog Rusty and many great friends.
Ed service in the Army National Guard for 6 years, a service he was immensely proud of. He was a lifelong Floridian growing up in and graduating from Plant City High School. Ed received a voice scholarship to the University of South Florida where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science. Ed was quick to join in on a song and loved Oldies music.
Ed worked for and retired from Watkins Motor Lines as an Operations Supervisor. He loved the Florida Gators, the Atlanta Braves and Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Senior. Anyone who knew him would remember his sense of humor - he loved to laugh and play jokes. Bowling was a favorite sport of his and he excelled at the game. Ed could be found after retirement in his recliner with his nose in a book most evenings. He was always looking for a new book to read and shared his favorites with anyone who was interested.
A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Lakeland Funeral and Memorial Gardens. The family will be greeting guests starting at 9:00 a.m. Due to the Covid pandemic, all attending must practice social distancing, masks are required. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to 'One More Child,' Florida Baptist Children's home or a charity of your choice.

Published in The Ledger from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
09:00 AM
Lakeland Funeral and Memorial Gardens
OCT
2
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Lakeland Funeral and Memorial Gardens
