EDWARD COOPER /4/1956 - 05/09/2020 LAKE HAMILTON - Glenn "Glenn" Haven
EDWARD 'Glenn' COOPER

4/4/1956 - 05/09/2020

LAKE HAMILTON - Glenn was born in Winter Haven, FL. He grew up in Lake Hamilton, FL.
He played football for Haines City High School, winning a State Championship in 1973.
He went on to join the U.S. Army and served from 1974 - 1977.
He is survived by his parents Martha Sue Swanson and Richard Swanson, Children Forrest Cooper (Saudi Arabia) and Amy Lowe. (Alaska) He leaves behind 2 nieces, 2 nephews and 5 great nieces.
Glenn was preceded in death by Wife, Linda Cooper; Brother, Darrell Swanson and Daughter Elizabeth Cooper.
Glenn had a big heart and a big laugh. He was always kind. He never met a stranger. A service will be held in his honor June 27,2020 at Church on the Hill in Dundee, FL at 11am

Published in The Ledger from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
