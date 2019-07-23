|
|
EDWARD DALE
REINTS, 88
WINTER HAVEN - Edward Dale Reints, 88, of Winter Haven, FL passed away Friday, July 19, 2019.
Edward was born and raised in Winter haven. He graduated from Winter Haven High School in 1948 and graduated from the University of Florida in 1952. He was an Air Force and served in the Korean War. He was the owner of Reints Brothers Nursery in Winter Haven and was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Hazel Reints of Winter Haven and his brother, John Reints of Winter Haven.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Reints; his son, Greg (Adele) Reints of Zolfo Springs; his granddaughter, Rachel (Mike) Altman of Port Charlotte; and his great granddaughter, Emmy Lou Altman of Port Charlotte.
A Graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 2:00pm in Oaklawn Cemetery in Winter Haven. Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com.
Published in Ledger from July 23 to July 24, 2019