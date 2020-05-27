EDWARD DUANE
STOOPS, 67
LAKE WALES - Edward D. 'Ed' Stoops of Lake Wales passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his residence.
He was born November 22, 1952 in Frankfort, Indiana, to the late William and Thelma Stoops; he moved to Lake Wales in 1979. Ed was a retired EMT for Polk County, following 20 years of service. He enjoyed cooking for a crowd. He attended The Bridge Central Church and The Ephraim Light Assembly Church.
Ed was preceded in death by his sister, Donita Jarrell; and brother James Stoops. He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Sandra Wallace Stoops; daughters, Jennifer Leitner (Jarad) of Thonotosassa, and Angela Stoops (Julian) of Lake Wales; sons, Matthew Stoops of Kissimmee, James Wallace (Heat-her) of Palatka, Andrew Stoops of Lake Wales, Adam Stoops of Lake Wales, and Aaron Wallace of Fredericksburg, Virginia; nine grandchildren, Theron, Miracle, Amber, Jasmine, Marissa, Katelyn, Owen, Lilli, and Mary Beth; and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at The Bridge Central Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Ledger from May 27 to May 28, 2020.