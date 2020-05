Or Copy this URL to Share

EDWARD ERNEST 'POLLY'

WEST, Sr., 88



DAVENPORT - Edward Ernest West, Sr., 88, died 4/19/20. Graveside service Sat. at 11am New Oakland Cemetery, Haines City. Holmes Funeral Dir.



