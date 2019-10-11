|
EDWARD EZEKIEL ETHEREDGE, M.D.
BARTOW - Edward Ezekiel Etheredge, M.D., Ph D. Professor of Surgery Emeritus at Tulane University, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Bartow.
Born May 22, 1939 in Jacksonville, FL., he was the son of the late Ezekiel Y. and Raymer (Johnson) Etheredge. Ed was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Bartow. He moved to Bartow at the age of two. He graduated from Summerlin Institute, Yale University, and Yale University College of Medicine and the University of Minnesota, earning his PhD. and did his surgical training in renal transplants, vascular and general surgery. Dr. Etheredge served as a Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Army and earned an Army Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service while practicing at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. Ed was an accomplished artist and a world class fisherman. He devoted his service to the United Methodist Church in New Haven, CT, Minneapolis, MN, Chevy Chase, MD, St. Louis, MO, New Orleans, LA and Bartow, FL. Dr. Etheredge was also an environmentalist, historian, collector and author of numerous publications and surgical books. He was a member of the Bartow Kiwanis Club and President Emeritus of the Polk County Historical Association. Dr. Etheredge served on the Board of Directors for the Peace River Center, Bartow Community Healthcare Foundation and Luster All Training Center of Hope.
Along with his parents, his is preceded in death by his brother Lee 'Buzz' Etheredge. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Beverly H. Etheredge of Bartow, his two sons: Edward Etheredge, Jr., William G. Etheredge (Cynthia), all of Lakeland and his sister-in-law Peggy Etheredge of Fort Myers. He also leaves behind his grandchildren: Claire and Jake Etheredge, along with his nephews: Wade Etheredge (Lori) and Will Etheredge (Erin).
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the First United Methodist Church in Bartow. The family is so grateful for our special team of Home Instead Caregivers. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial contributions, please consider the First United Methodist Church, 455 S. Broadway Ave., Bartow, FL 33830 or Polk County Historical Association, P.O. Box 2749, Bartow, FL 33831.
