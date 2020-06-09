EDWARD G. ADAMS
LAKELAND - Edward G. Adams, 90, passed away 5/30/20 in Lakeland, Florida.
He was born in Washington Co., Ohio in 1929 to the late Henry and Ethel Adams. He was preceded in death by his sisters Alma and Jean. Survived by his brother Gary. Edward is also survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Mary Kathryn (McGregor) Adams, children Edward L. Adams and wife Elisete, Debora Plon and husband Ron, Scott Adams and wife Cammie, 9 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Edward proudly served his country in the United States Army Security Agency from 1947-1950. After his military service, he had a successful business career across the country serving industries as an executive, held several patents and built many food processing plants from the ground up. Among his accomplishments were gun shop owner, tobacco farmer, real estate broker, EMT, licensed pilot, avid golfer, gentlemen farm-er, world traveler, president of Traveling Tarheels Motor Home Group, musician and song writer, mini storage business, designed and built homes they lived in, Alley's Game Craftsmen, avid hunt-er, fisherman, canoe builder, Master Mason. He was an honorable man and an inspiration to us all.
The family will be having a private graveside service at a later date at Ohio Western Reserve National Cem-etery in Rittman, OH.

Published in The Ledger from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
