1/1
Edward Garfield Pennington
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EDWARD GARTH
PENNINGTON

LAKELAND - Edward Garfield Pennington, known as Garth his whole life, went to be with the Lord on August 20, 2020. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church.
Garth is survived by his wife, Lydia Pennington and children Brady Pennington and Makenna Pennington of Lakeland, FL and parents Harold 'Ed' and Betsy Pennington of Lake Placid, FL along with countless extended family and loving friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother Repronsel (Pronsie or Penny) Pennington of Lakeland.
Garth worked for Publix Super Market Inc, in Lakeland Dispatch. His life revolved around his family and he spent as much time as possible lovingly involved in activities with his wife and kids. He was a Scout Leader for many years in Troop 711 and enjoyed volunteering and performing at the Lakeland Community Theatre. He loved to laugh and banter with his friends. He was one to always keep check on his family and friends. He will be remembered as a blessing to those fortunate enough to have known him. He loved watching the West Virginia Mountaineers and cooking BBQ.
Our family has been wonderfully blessed by the sincere prayers of so many close family and friends.
Due to COVID, a drive by family visitation will be held from 12:00 p. m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church in Lakeland Florida.
Garth wanted to help provide a scholarship for kids to be able to go to Boy Scout Camp and Lakeland Community Theatre Camp who could not otherwise afford it. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Lakeland Community Theatre, 121 S Lake Ave, Lakeland, FL 33801 or Boy Scout Troop 711 in Lakeland, FL.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved