EDWARD GARTH
PENNINGTON
LAKELAND - Edward Garfield Pennington, known as Garth his whole life, went to be with the Lord on August 20, 2020. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church.
Garth is survived by his wife, Lydia Pennington and children Brady Pennington and Makenna Pennington of Lakeland, FL and parents Harold 'Ed' and Betsy Pennington of Lake Placid, FL along with countless extended family and loving friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother Repronsel (Pronsie or Penny) Pennington of Lakeland.
Garth worked for Publix Super Market Inc, in Lakeland Dispatch. His life revolved around his family and he spent as much time as possible lovingly involved in activities with his wife and kids. He was a Scout Leader for many years in Troop 711 and enjoyed volunteering and performing at the Lakeland Community Theatre. He loved to laugh and banter with his friends. He was one to always keep check on his family and friends. He will be remembered as a blessing to those fortunate enough to have known him. He loved watching the West Virginia Mountaineers and cooking BBQ.
Our family has been wonderfully blessed by the sincere prayers of so many close family and friends.
Due to COVID, a drive by family visitation will be held from 12:00 p. m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church in Lakeland Florida.
Garth wanted to help provide a scholarship for kids to be able to go to Boy Scout Camp and Lakeland Community Theatre Camp who could not otherwise afford it. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Lakeland Community Theatre, 121 S Lake Ave, Lakeland, FL 33801 or Boy Scout Troop 711 in Lakeland, FL.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com