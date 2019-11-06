|
EDWARD JACOB
KURTZ, 82
LAKELAND - Edward Jacob Kurtz, 82, of Lakeland Florida, died Oct 28, 2019, at Lakeland Regional Hospital.
Ed 'Ted' was born August 16, 1937, in Bradford Pennsylvania to Edward and Lucille. He cared for his family as a Tool Designer, Truck Driver and proud creator of My Father's Cheesecakes.
Many who knew him knew of his passion for playing the drums, carrying around his sticks and drumming away.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years Margie, of Lakeland Florida. Brothers Don and David (Carol), and his sisters Margaret (Peggy) and Shirley, his children Carol (David), Denise (Wayne), James, Teri (Jeffrey), Tracey, Jessica (James) and daughter in law Marianne. His grandchildren Hope (Santiago), Lea (Al), Tiffany (David), DJ, Anthony (Deja) and Jacob; and great grandchildren Karyna, KJ, Angel, Jasmine, Tony ,Isabella, Sebastian Eduardo, Zachary, and Alexander (Alex).
His was preceded in death by his sister, Diane, sister-in-law Eva, son-in-law Dan-iel, and son Bradley.
At the families' request, no service will be held.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019