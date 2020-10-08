1/1
EDWARD "SONNY" JOHNSON
1928 - 2020
EDWARD 'SONNY'
JOHNSON, 91

LAKE WALES - Edward Johnson, 91, died 9/26/20. Graveside svc. Sat. 10/10 at 11am at Lake Wales Cemetery. Visit: Fri. 10/9, 6-7:30pm Epps Mem. FH.

Published in The Ledger from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Epps Memorial Funeral Home - Lake Wales
OCT
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
LAKE WALES CEMETERY
Funeral services provided by
Epps Memorial Funeral Home - Lake Wales
445 South 4th Street
Lake Wales, FL 33853
863-679-3777
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

12 entries
October 6, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
LeRoy Smith, SR.
Friend
October 6, 2020
Sincere Condolences From Pastor Johnny and Carolyn Harris And Congregation of God's New Creation Ministry.
Johnny Harris
Family
October 4, 2020
Sonny worked for my father, Arch Updike in the 1960's and 1970's in Alcoma's citrus groves and as a mechanic. He was also a good cook, and Dad would take Sonny with him to do the cooking in his Everglades hunting camp, which is where I first met Sonny. I was only a boy, but would go with my father and brother Sam on some of these trips. The camp was in a very remote area accessible only by swamp buggy and it generally took about 8 hours from the closest hard road to get there, Many times we broke down and Sonny would do the mechanical work to get us going. Through the years Sam and I took positions in the family business, and Sonny worked in our juice plant for my brother Sam after an interim period in which he worked for Citrus World in their plant. We grew to know Sonny as a fine man and dedicated employee...and finally as a good friend. We will miss him and our heartfelt sympathy goes out to Edna and the rest of his family as well. May he rest in peace.
Larry Updike
Friend
October 3, 2020
Praying that God will surround the family with His love peace and unity!
Johnny/Cassandra Goosby
Friend
September 30, 2020
Condolences Sent Out To The Johnson Family Members & Friends
Bonny Owens
September 29, 2020
To the family of my friend, mentor and ‘other daddy ‘! You knew how special and loved Mr. Son was to me. I will miss our visits and long talks that we shared over the years. May the Almighty keep you all and give you comfort during this time!
Fred McGriff and family
Friend
September 29, 2020
With deepest sympathy to the Johnson family at this sad time. I'm praying with you and for you.
Rest in Heaven Mr. Johnson.
Sabrina Kirby
September 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Gwen Foster
Friend
September 29, 2020
With deepest sympathy to the Johnson family and ms bledge in the loss of her brother may God keep you and strengthen you during the loss of your love one praying for you
Cassandra Ulysse
Friend
September 28, 2020
Rest in Peace Mr. Johnson
Johnny Harris
Family
September 27, 2020
Deepest Sympathy from TillieHilton and Family ❤
September 27, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Joyce & Leroy Carter
Acquaintance
