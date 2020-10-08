Sonny worked for my father, Arch Updike in the 1960's and 1970's in Alcoma's citrus groves and as a mechanic. He was also a good cook, and Dad would take Sonny with him to do the cooking in his Everglades hunting camp, which is where I first met Sonny. I was only a boy, but would go with my father and brother Sam on some of these trips. The camp was in a very remote area accessible only by swamp buggy and it generally took about 8 hours from the closest hard road to get there, Many times we broke down and Sonny would do the mechanical work to get us going. Through the years Sam and I took positions in the family business, and Sonny worked in our juice plant for my brother Sam after an interim period in which he worked for Citrus World in their plant. We grew to know Sonny as a fine man and dedicated employee...and finally as a good friend. We will miss him and our heartfelt sympathy goes out to Edna and the rest of his family as well. May he rest in peace.

Larry Updike

Friend