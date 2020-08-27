1/1
Edward Joseph Hargaden Jr.
EDWARD JOSEPH
HARGADEN

FORT MYERS - Edward Joseph Hargaden, Jr., 81, of Fort Myers, Bradenton, and Lakeland, Florida and Towson, Maryland, passed away on August 19, 2020 following a battle with lung cancer.
Ed began his career in Labor Relations and Safety at W.R. Grace & Co. in Lakeland, FL. from there went on to work at Tracor Marine, Donzi Yachts, Waste Energy, Inc. ending his career working for the City of Bradenton. He is a graduate of Georgetown University where he played basketball and was team captain his senior year.
Ed was an ardent fisherman/boater, a devout Catholic and unconditionally dedicated to his family. He will be missed by his wife Carole Stockard Hargaden and his children Jimmy, Patrick, Tracy (Becker), and John, as well as their spouses, Linda, Allison, Mark and Kelly respectfully and his nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He also leaves behind three sisters: Anne Price of Massachusetts, Mary Lynne Berard of Florida and Elizabeth O'Donnell of Maryland.
A Mass will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, September 12th at Church of the Resurrection in Fort Myers.
Memorial donations may be sent to: FSHD Society for Muscular Dystrophy research, 401 Bedford St. Lexington, MA 02420 (on behalf of Edward Hargaden SWFL chapter) or a charity of your choosing.

Published in The Ledger from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Service
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Funeral services provided by
Hodges-Kiser Funeral Home
9231 Cypress Lake Drive
Fort Myers, FL 33919
2394814341
