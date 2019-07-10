|
|
EDWARD L.
HAIGHT, 94
WINTER HAVEN - Edward L. Haight, 94, born July 14, 1924 in Chicago, IL. His parents were Clyde and Ruby Haight. Ed passed away at home with his family by his side on June 29, 2019.
Edward is survived by his wife of 30 years Geri Haight, children: Deborah (James) Hackbarth, Nancy (Jeff) Sawyer, Jeffery (Julie) Haight, Tamara (Roger) Phelps and Holly (Carter) Wampler; 12 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1942-1946 and was honorably discharged. Edward served in The Normandy Invasion and landed on Omaha Beach. He was a sonar man sweeping for mines on the USS Raven. In 2011, Edward was presented The French Medal of Honor by the French Government and made an honor flight from MacDill Air Force Base to Washington D.C.
Edward loved to work and in fact finally retired at the age of 93; but found most of his joy being with his family and friends.
A service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church on the same day as Edward's 95th birthday July 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the s, Grace Lutheran Church or Good Shepherd Hospice.
Published in Ledger from July 10 to July 11, 2019