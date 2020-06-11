EDWARD MELVIN
FOY
Professional Drummer
LAKELAND - Edward Melvin Foy was born 9-11-49 in Tacoma, Washington, Fort Lewis. By age 1 Ed was back in Baltimore where he graduated from Sparrows Point High School in 1968, lettering in Band/ drums. Ed also performed in The El Dorado Drum and Bugle Corps. He was a professional drummer, certified Navy welder, and CAD Designer working on aluminum projects in various Nascar locations on bleachers, press and spotters boxes and private suites. He also worked on Disney's Space Mountain Ball. In his youth Ed traveled all over the USA before meeting his wife, Cynthia B. Foy, in Tampa, Florida. They were married 45 years.
Ed passed at home on 6-3-20 with his wife by his side in Lakeland, Florida.
Ed was predeceased by his sisters Leatrice Schroeder and Nancy Brown. He is survived by his brother George A. Foy and sister Karen Pocklington along with his beloved nieces and nephews.
No services are planned due to COVID. Donations to the DAV or ASPCA are very welcomed for honoring him.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.