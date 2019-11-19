|
|
EDWARD S.
MOISA, 75
WINTER HAVEN - Edward S. Moisa, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, passed away unexpectedly on November 14, 2019 at Winter Haven Hospital.
He is survived by wife, Linda, daughter Laura, sister Ronnie Cidone (Bob).
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday November 22 at St. John's UMC, 1800 Cypress Gardens Blvd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Anchor House Ministries or St. John's United Methodist Church.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019