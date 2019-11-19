Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's UMC
1800 Cypress Gardens Blvd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD MOISA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD S. MOISA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD S. MOISA Obituary
EDWARD S.
MOISA, 75

WINTER HAVEN - Edward S. Moisa, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, passed away unexpectedly on November 14, 2019 at Winter Haven Hospital.
He is survived by wife, Linda, daughter Laura, sister Ronnie Cidone (Bob).
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday November 22 at St. John's UMC, 1800 Cypress Gardens Blvd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Anchor House Ministries or St. John's United Methodist Church.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -